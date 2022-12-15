Brendan Hoffman Acquires 7,500 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.9 %

WWW opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

