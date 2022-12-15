BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 2.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 43,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,777,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

