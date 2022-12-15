Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,676,256 shares in the company, valued at $29,403,006.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,366 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,012.48.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $113,577.12.

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.64. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 494,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,627,000 after acquiring an additional 722,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

