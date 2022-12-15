Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 247,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

