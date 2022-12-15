Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Britvic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.