Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 160.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $574.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.47. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

