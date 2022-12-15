Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $66.67

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $59.71 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 194,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 335,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

