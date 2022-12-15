Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$7.95

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.95.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

About Kinross Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

