Brokerages Set Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Target Price at $4.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

