Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Position Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 4.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after acquiring an additional 110,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,998,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,558 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

