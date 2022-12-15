Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 841,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

