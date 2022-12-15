Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.41

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.