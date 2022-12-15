Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.41

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.
Brother Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.
See Also
