BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,063,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,198 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRT Apartments Stock Down 3.4 %

BRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 44,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $382.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

