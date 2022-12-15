Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of BC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 917,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 159.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

