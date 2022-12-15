Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.
Brunswick Stock Performance
Shares of BC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 917,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 159.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
