Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$40.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.53.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.