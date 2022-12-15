Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.23. 18,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 739,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

