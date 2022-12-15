Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CGO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,051. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
