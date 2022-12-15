Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

CGO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,051. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

