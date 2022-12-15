Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 5,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 173,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,378.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

