Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

CPT opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

