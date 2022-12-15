Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Trading Up 2.2%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

