Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,755 shares.The stock last traded at $122.46 and had previously closed at $125.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $10,732,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

