Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.20. 155,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,526. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.