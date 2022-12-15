Cardano Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.35 billion and $221.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.78 or 0.07300519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,481,197,414 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

