Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $574.44 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.22 and a 200 day moving average of $506.47.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

