Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.67.

CJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CJT stock opened at C$127.59 on Thursday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

