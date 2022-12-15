Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,372,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

