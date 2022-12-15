Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

