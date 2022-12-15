Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LHX traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $215.78. 7,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,451. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

