Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.73. 8,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

