Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Bank of America cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,106. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

