Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,868. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.