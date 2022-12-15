Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

