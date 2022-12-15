Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.62. 11,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.