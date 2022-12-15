Cartesi Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Cartesi has a market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.14 or 0.05170406 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00500041 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.02 or 0.29627685 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,239,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
