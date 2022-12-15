Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ RENEU remained flat at $10.31 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.