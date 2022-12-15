Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

