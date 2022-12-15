CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 838.7 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

