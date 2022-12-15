Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 118,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,039. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

