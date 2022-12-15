Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.