Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.