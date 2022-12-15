Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 4.2 %

Cemtrex stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,840,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,173. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cemtrex

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

