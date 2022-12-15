CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.54.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

