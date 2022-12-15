Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 16,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 704,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

