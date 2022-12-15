Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Shares Down 0.8%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 148,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 41,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Charlie’s Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

