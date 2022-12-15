Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemomab Therapeutics

In other news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

