Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemomab Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

In other news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

