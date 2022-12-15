Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.67.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemomab Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.