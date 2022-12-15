Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 2,257,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.0 days.

OTCMKTS CFTLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

