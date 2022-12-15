Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 2,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.0 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
OTCMKTS CFTLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,842. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
