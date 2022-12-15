Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CMG traded down $48.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,490.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,494.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

