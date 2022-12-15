Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJEWY shares. Macquarie cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock remained flat at $19.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
