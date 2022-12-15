Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJEWY shares. Macquarie cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock remained flat at $19.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

