Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

CDTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 462,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cidara Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

