Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,988,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after buying an additional 91,405 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 106,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 571,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 121,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,372,059. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

